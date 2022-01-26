Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 1,080,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514,789. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

