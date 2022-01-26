Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,697,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

