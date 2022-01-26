Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,697,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

