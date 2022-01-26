Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.56.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
NTLA opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.04.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
