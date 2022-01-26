Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,326,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 1,359,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,414. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

