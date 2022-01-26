Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 4.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.