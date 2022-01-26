Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,885 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $$25.27 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $31.46.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

