International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head-To-Head Comparison

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 3.59 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -54.13

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 12 11 0 2.36

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $124.88, suggesting a potential upside of 165.18%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88%

Summary

Zillow Group beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

