Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.74

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.74 and traded as low as C$15.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 457,786 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

