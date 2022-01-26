Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.91

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.91 and traded as low as $20.12. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.