Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.45. Intevac shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 85,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 30.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

