Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $4.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.