Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $515.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

