Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 3.1%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 147,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 95,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

