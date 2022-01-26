Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

