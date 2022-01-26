Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.