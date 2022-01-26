Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

TAN opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

