Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $153.51. 83,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,250. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

