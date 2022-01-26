InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0003 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $35,282.51 and $9,218.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

About InvestDigital

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

