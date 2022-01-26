Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 26th (POR, PRI, PSFE, PTCT, QIWI, REX, RPRX, RVLP, RVLV, SAND)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 26th:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

