Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (ABT, BURBY, CS, CYBBF, DSDVY, FERG, FQVLF, HSBC, ICGUF, LNSTY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $138.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($30.36) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76).

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24).

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30).

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($4.05).

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to $144.00.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 540 ($7.29).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01).

