Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (ABT, BURBY, CS, CYBBF, DSDVY, FERG, FQVLF, HSBC, ICGUF, LNSTY)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $138.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($30.36) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76).

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24).

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30).

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($4.05).

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to $144.00.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 540 ($7.29).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01).

