Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (AEG, ATLKY, BASFY, CODYY, DBOEY, EADSY, ERIC, HCMLY, KBCSY, KGSPY)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 675 to SEK 568. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to €174.60 ($198.41).

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to SEK 125. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 123 to SEK 125. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from SEK 95 to SEK 96.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 59 to CHF 58. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68).

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 114 to CHF 107.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00).

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 110.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €200.00 ($227.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 375 to CHF 360.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to €3.40 ($3.86).

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91).

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20).

