Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (ACSO, ANP, BRW, CMCX, FDM, FLO, NSANY, NTDTY, NVT, NVTA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 26th:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get accesso Technology Group plc alerts:

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.