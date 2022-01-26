Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($37.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($27.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,136 ($28.82) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/7/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($27.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,903 ($25.67) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585. The firm has a market cap of £146.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,905.43 ($25.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

