Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/24/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/21/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($37.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/18/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($27.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/14/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/12/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,136 ($28.82) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/7/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/6/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/20/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($27.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,903 ($25.67) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585. The firm has a market cap of £146.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,905.43 ($25.71).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.70%.
