Investors Buy High Volume of Xilinx Put Options (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,651 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,955 put options.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Shares of XLNX traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,818. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

