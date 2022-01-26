Investors Buy Large Volume of CITIC Capital Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,224 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 897% compared to the typical volume of 925 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 11.2% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $197,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 1,237,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,074. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

