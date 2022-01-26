Investors Buy Large Volume of I-Mab Put Options (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
IMAB stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $85.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
