Investors Buy Large Volume of I-Mab Put Options (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

IMAB stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.