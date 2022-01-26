Investors Buy Large Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,514% compared to the average volume of 249 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

