Investors Purchase Large Volume of Trebia Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Shares of TREB stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 805,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,403. Trebia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.
About Trebia Acquisition
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
