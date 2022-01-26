iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.25

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.25 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.09). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.20), with a volume of 209,921 shares.

IOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.78) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £178.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

