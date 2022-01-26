IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,010.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $37,425.82 and approximately $8,010.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

