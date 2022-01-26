iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 686,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,023,177 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

