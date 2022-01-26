iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 686,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,023,177 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $4.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
