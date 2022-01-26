IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

