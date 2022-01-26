IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of IQVIA worth $800,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,380,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQV opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

