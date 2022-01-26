IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.07

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and traded as low as $37.74. IRadimed shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 87,362 shares changing hands.

IRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,271. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.