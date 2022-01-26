Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 319.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.22 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

