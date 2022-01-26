Iridium Reaches One Day Volume of $232.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Iridium has a market capitalization of $331,940.53 and approximately $232.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,786,382 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

