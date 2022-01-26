Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.24. 3,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 181,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

