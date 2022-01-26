iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period.

SHY remained flat at $$85.14 on Wednesday. 15,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,671. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

