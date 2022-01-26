iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.47

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.47 and last traded at $126.54, with a volume of 98653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

