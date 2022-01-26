iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.47

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.47 and last traded at $126.54, with a volume of 98653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
