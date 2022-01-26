iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 165,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

