iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 197.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.82% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $128,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,810,000.

IEF opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

