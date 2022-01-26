iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.06 and last traded at C$30.89. 79,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 79,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.19.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.