iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.