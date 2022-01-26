iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.55

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.55 and last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 168639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.62.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

