iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. 21,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

