iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.93% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $98,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.