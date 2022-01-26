iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 436,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 281,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 130,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

