iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $99,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

