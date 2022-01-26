iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,159 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 266,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. 10,306,806 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

